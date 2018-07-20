Immaculately presented bungalow on popular north side of Bridlington

Bempton Lane, Bridlington, £167,500

Immaculately presented, contemporary, beautifully decorated two bedroomed detached bungalow situated at the north side of Bridlington and on a good bus route directly into the town.

You enter the bungalow from the side of the property through a white double glazed door into the hall which has a large storage cupboard built-in.

The lounge has the benefit of a large bay window with a living flame gas fire set in a wooden and marble effect fireplace.

The kitchen is of a modern design in a neutral colour and has a good range of both floor and wall units with a large storage space containing the gas fired boiler. Off the kitchen is a small porch, which leads into the very private rear garden.

This bungalow has the benefit of a large brick built garage together with off-road parking for a further two cars. The garage has electricity installed and the front and rear gardens are both very low maintenance being set with small bushes and a bird bath/sundial.

The master bedroom is set at the rear of the property and has the benefit of fully fitted sliding wardrobes. Bedroom two is at the front of the house currently used as a snug and could easily be utilised for either an office or dining room. The modern bathroom is of a contemporary design comprising of bath with shower over and glass screen, wc and vanity unit with washbasin all in white.

Fully double glazed

with central heating throughout.

This property must be viewed and can be moved straight into therefore viewing is essential.

