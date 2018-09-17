Immaculate split-level apartment in Bridlington

Trinity Road, Bridlington, £84,950

Immaculately presented three bedroomed top floor, split-level apartment. The property has been tastefully decorated in neutral colours giving a contemporary feel.

Entering through the well maintained communal area, you access the apartment which consists of an upper level kitchen with modern wall and base units and integral electric hob and oven.

Lounge with modern fitted electric “Pebbles effect” fire. The large master bedroom benefits from a Velux window giving excellent light coverage.

The lower level has the modern bathroom with a white bath, overhead shower, hand wash basin and wc and bedrooms two and three both of a good size.

Overall the property is absolutely immaculate and ready to move into.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.