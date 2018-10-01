Ideal family or investor porperty on Bridlington’s north side

Queensgate Square, Bridlington, £139,950

Double fronted semi detached house located on the north side of Bridlington. Comprising inner hallway, lounge, with French doors to rear garden, fitted spacious dining kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, private drive, garage plus good sized gardens. Convenient for the array of shops on Quay Road such as the ‘Spar’ shop and for Dukes Park, schools, college etc. Ideal for a family or investor.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.