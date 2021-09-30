See inside this wonderfully extended farmhouse for sale near Bridlington

With an entrance hall, four reception rooms and four main bedrooms, its adaptability and potential for independent living for more than one family comes largely from its three stairways, one of which leads to a large room above the double garage, and a ground floor office, shower room and utility room.

The other two stairways serve the bedrooms, all of which have built-in wardrobes, and a luxurious family bathroom. There is also a ground floor shower room.

Reception rooms include an impressive sun room with an exposed wooden floor and patio doors out to the garden, a large, beamed lounge with a feature fireplace, an additional sitting room and a formal dining room.

A sun trap patio is a feature of the rear garden, with its extensive lawn, and mature trees and shrubs.

A summer house also catches the sun late in the day, and has power and light fitted to allow maximum use throughout the seasons.

There is parking and turning space for vehicles to the front of the property.

This home at 26 St Michaels Walk, Bempton, Bridlington, is priced £550,000, with Hunters estate agents.

Call 01262 674252 for more details.

1. A fully fitted dining kitchen Wooden units add warmth to this bright and spacious kitchen. Photo Sales

2. Sun room A relaxing sun room that overlooks the gardens. Photo Sales

3. A lounge with plenty of natural light, and a feature firepace. Photo Sales

4. Bathroom splendour A stunning tiled bathroom within the property. Photo Sales