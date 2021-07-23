Property of the Week with Ullyotts: Cemetery Lodge – a stunning Gothic-style home packed with character and charm – £435,000

A Gothic-style three bedroom detached house on Sewerby Road – £435,000. Email [email protected] or call 01262 401401 to book an appointment to view.

This stunning, detached Grade II listed building, known as the historic Cemetery Lodge, is offered for sale through Ullyotts, Bridlington.

This delightful period freehold, built in approximately 1869 by architect Alfred Smith of Nottingham in the true Gothic style, offers an abundance of character and charm.

The two storey property is built of brick and stone construction and had a new slate roof fitted in 2003.

Offering generously proportioned accommodation briefly comprising: Entrance hall, dining room, sitting room, conservatory, kitchen, utility, cloakroom, inner lobby, shower room, landing, three spacious bedrooms and family bathroom.

The property is situated on a super plot overlooking the cemetery with a good-sized courtyard garden, parking and two double garages.

A separate uPVC conservatory and two double garages have planning permission for conversion into accommodation, this is the former Old Lodge floristry and builders store. The schools that serve the area are Martongate Primary and Headlands Comprehensive. Buses are routed through the locality, linking the area to the main town centre.

