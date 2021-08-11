Property of the Week with Ullyotts: An 11-bedroomed period property on Flamborough Road

Ryburn Hotel, Flamborough Road – £350,000. Email [email protected] or call 01262 401401 to book an appointment to view.

There are shops within the local vicinity, which serve for daily needs, and a bus service runs immediately past the property linking to the town centre.

This superb, period hotel is currently used for residential purposes only and dates back to the late 1800s.

The property offers an abundance of character and charm, but has been updated to incorporate modern living with en-suite facilities and has generous room sizes.

The property briefly comprises at ground floor level: entrance hall, lounge, dining room, bedroom and en-suite, rear lobby, scullery and kitchen.

On the first floor there is owner’s accommodation, an office with a balcony and sea view, a family bathroom and further bedrooms with en-suite facilities.

To the second floor there are further bedrooms with en-suite facilities.

Outside, the property is set on a good-sized plot on the corner of Flamborough Road and Swanland Avenue, set in a prime position and offering sea views, the north beach being only a couple of minutes walk away.

To the front are colourful garden borders and a block paved seating area. A yard and four car parking spaces are available to the rear.

