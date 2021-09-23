Property of the Week with Ullyotts: A two bedroom ground floor flat on Cardigan Road – £171,500

A two bedroom ground floor flat on Cardigan Road – £171,500. Email [email protected] or call 01262 401401 to book an appointment to view.

The home is 90 metres from the sea front on the southern end of Cardigan Road with off street parking for two-three vehicles and both front and rear gardens.

It is in move-in condition and decorated and presented to a high standard.

This is a super opportunity to acquire a well presented, freehold, two bedroomed ground floor apartment in one of Bridlington’s most desirable locations.

The property briefly comprises: Entrance hall/ dining hall, two double bedrooms, bathroom, lounge (with feature solid marble fireplace, two double radiators, coving to ceiling and French doors with vertical blinds), and kitchen (fitted with modern wall and base units, including built-in fridge, freezer, dishwasher and Ideal combi gas central heating boiler).

The property, on the market with Ullyotts, is ideal for full time owner occupier, but could also be used as a holiday home or holiday rental.

To the front of the property is a concrete drive and gravel garden providing off-road parking for up to three vehicles and an outside tap.

To the rear is a sunny, low maintenance garden with a paved patio area and Astro-turf lawn. It is securely fenced, south facing, and has outside lighting.

