Property of the Week with Ullyotts: A stunning three bedroomed detached bungalow on the north side of Bridlington

Woburn Close, Bridlington – £265,000. Email [email protected] or call 01262 401401 to book an appointment to view.

The property is set in the heart of the established and well regarded area of West Crayke, on the north side of Bridlington.

It has been enhanced by the current owners and offers a modern kitchen and bathrooms and beautifully manicured gardens.

The property benefits from gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, a single brick garage and parking.

The rear garden is beautifully manicured with a lawn area, large patio area, pathways, gravelled borders, various plants and shrubs, feature pergola with seating area, timber garden shed, outside lighting and tap, securely fenced boundaries with gates to the front and rear and there is a space for bins.

There’s a single brick garage with up and over door, power and light connected. There is a parking space in front of the garage, which is accessed off West Crayke.

A nationally named supermarket is within half a mile radius and also other shops and amenities including pharmacy, takeaways and convenience stores.

The schools that serve the area are Martongate Primary and Headlands Comprehensive.

Buses run through the locality linking to the town centre approximately two miles to the south.

