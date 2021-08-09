Property of the Week with Reeds Rains: An executive four-bedroom home based in Bempton
This substantial executive detached property, located in a popular seaside village, is on the market with Reeds Rains.
The home is very well presented, has substantial gardens, and is very spacious.
This four bedroom, detached house, situated in Bempton, briefly comprises: Entrance hall; breakfast kitchen (offering a range of wall and base units with complementing work surfaces over); an extremely spacious well presented dining room offering space for the largest of tables; a spacious light and airy lounge with windows to both side and front aspect; first floor Landing; a good sized fully tiled house bathroom; separate WC; and four bedrooms.
A gravel driveway leads from the front of the property down towards a detached brick built garage. The driveway offers off-street parking for several vehicles and a small turning area.
The front of the property is laid mainly to lawn with flower and shrub borders and a selection of mature trees. Following the gravel drive leads to the rear of the property.
The rear of the property offers an extensive mature rear garden with patio area, a handy potting shed, and a substantial brick-built garage with up and over door, power, and light.
The rear garden itself is again laid predominantly to lawn with a selection of mature trees. Within the rear garden are two ponds.