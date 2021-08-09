Property of the Week with Reeds Rains: An executive four-bedroom home based in Bempton

The home is very well presented, has substantial gardens, and is very spacious.

This four bedroom, detached house, situated in Bempton, briefly comprises: Entrance hall; breakfast kitchen (offering a range of wall and base units with complementing work surfaces over); an extremely spacious well presented dining room offering space for the largest of tables; a spacious light and airy lounge with windows to both side and front aspect; first floor Landing; a good sized fully tiled house bathroom; separate WC; and four bedrooms.

A gravel driveway leads from the front of the property down towards a detached brick built garage. The driveway offers off-street parking for several vehicles and a small turning area.

The front of the property is laid mainly to lawn with flower and shrub borders and a selection of mature trees. Following the gravel drive leads to the rear of the property.

The rear of the property offers an extensive mature rear garden with patio area, a handy potting shed, and a substantial brick-built garage with up and over door, power, and light.