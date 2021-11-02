Property of the Week with Reeds Rains: A three bedroomed, detached bungalow on Littondale Court – £265,000

The property is located within a cul-de-sac on the popular Crayke development.

This home offers three bedrooms with the main bedroom having en-suite facilities, kitchen, spacious lounge/dining area, house bathroom and a wonderful conservatory.

The property briefly comprises: Entrance hall, living room (a good sized lounge with front facing double glazed window); modern fitted kitchen with wall and base units and complimenting worksurfaces over; inner hallway; master bedroom; spacious en-suite; a second double bedroom; smaller bedroom with french double doors leading into conservatory; a well presented bathroom with large walk-in floor level shower cubicle (there’s modern white sparkle wall panelling throughout); and a beautiful conservatory to the rear aspect with pitched roof.

Outside there’s a low maintenance paved rear garden, flower and shrub borders, a storage shed, and fenced boundaries.

It is lawned to the front with corner flower bed and mature shrubs.

The driveway provides parking for two or more vehicles, leading to detached garage.