Property of the Week with Reeds Rains: A superb new-build three bedroom dormer bungalow

The home, on the market with Reeds Rains is based on St John Street and finished to the highest of standards and specifications.

The property has solid wood doors throughout, vapour mist sprinkler system and the most wonderful kitchen/family room with bi-folding doors giving direct access to the rear gardens.

The home comprises: Entrance hall, a well proportioned ground floor bedroom, fully tiled en-suite shower room, spacious front facing lounge, kitchen with a range of wall and base units with complimentary work surfaces, family room and utility room. First floor: Two bedrooms and a stunning, fully tiled bathroom offering a three piece suite in white.

The property is can be accessed off St John Street.

A private driveway gives access to a tarmac frontage with ample parking for several vehicles. The driveway then leads to a detached brick-built double garage with remote roller shutter door. Within the garage is additional storage with pull-down ladder and a personal door leading to the rear of the property.