Property of the Week with Reeds Rains: A stunning home with sea views on Bridlington’s northside – £525,000
This property with sea views, built circa 1930s, is probably one of the most distinctive homes in Bridlington.
The house, on the market with Reeds Rains, is for sale with no onward chain.
This four bedroom, detached home on Lime Kiln Lane is a unique retro property with stunning sea views in a popular northside location.
The home briefly comprises: Entrance, L-shaped lounge area offering a dual aspect, kitchen (with a range of wall and base units with complimentary rolltop work surfaces over), dining area with ample space for a dining room table and chairs, ground floor shower room, utility room, sitting room, first floor landing, main bedroom, en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and house bathroom (with half tiled bathroom offering a panelled bath, pedestal hand wash basin and cistern WC).
The property sits only yards from Bridlington’s promenade and the stunning seafront.
To the front of the property is a fully paved frontage with access for vehicles in and out.
The frontage allows offstreet parking for several vehicles and provides access to a single garage with power light and open over door. The rear of the property offers the most stunning mature garden.
Laid predominantly to lawn the rear garden offers a mixture of flower and shrub borders, mature trees, seating area and a paved patio area.