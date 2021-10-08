Property of the Week with Reeds Rains: A stunning home with sea views on Bridlington’s northside – £525,000

The house, on the market with Reeds Rains, is for sale with no onward chain.

This four bedroom, detached home on Lime Kiln Lane is a unique retro property with stunning sea views in a popular northside location.

The home briefly comprises: Entrance, L-shaped lounge area offering a dual aspect, kitchen (with a range of wall and base units with complimentary rolltop work surfaces over), dining area with ample space for a dining room table and chairs, ground floor shower room, utility room, sitting room, first floor landing, main bedroom, en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and house bathroom (with half tiled bathroom offering a panelled bath, pedestal hand wash basin and cistern WC).

The property sits only yards from Bridlington’s promenade and the stunning seafront.

To the front of the property is a fully paved frontage with access for vehicles in and out.

The frontage allows offstreet parking for several vehicles and provides access to a single garage with power light and open over door. The rear of the property offers the most stunning mature garden.