Property of the Week with Belts Estate Agents: A three bedroom detached bungalow on a good sized plot – £259,950

The property benefits from extensive parking with private driveway, gated access to further parking with room for a caravan or motor home.

Located on the southside of Bridlington next to the Lobster Pot public house and restaurant and within a convenient distance of the Belvedere Golf Club and south foreshore.

Early viewing advised.

The property comprises: cloakroom, kitchen (fitted with a range of base and wall units, stainless steel sink unit, electric oven, gas hob with stainless steel extractor over), lounge/diner (a spacious front facing room, electric fire with marble inset and wood surround), three bedrooms and bathroom (comprising bath with electric shower above, wc and wash hand basin with vanity unit).

To the front of the property is a hedged enclosed private garden with lawn and flower beds. To side of the property is a further gardens with lawn.