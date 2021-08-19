Property of the Week with Belt Estate Agents: A modern four-bedroom home on Bridlington’s north side
This modern four bedroom detached house is situated on the north side of Bridlington just off Marton Road.
It is close to Burlington School and approximately half a mile away from the Old Town with its array of shops, galleries, eateries and public houses.
The property has been modernised by the present owners works include new kitchen, bathroom, en-suite, new boiler, re-decoration and new flooring throughout. Ideal for family or retirement.
The property comprises: Ground floor: Cloakroom, lounge (with a modern wall mounted electric fire and upvc double glazed bay window), dining room (rear facing with upvc double glazed french doors onto the garden) and modern kitchen/diner fitted with a range of modern base and wall units, granite worktops and Rangemaster oven with stainless steel extractor above.
There’s also plumbing for washing machine and dishwasher, part wall tiled, tiled floor and understairs storage cupboard.
First floor: Four bedrooms, one en-suite and a house bathroom with a modern suite, ‘p’ shaped bath with plumbed in shower above, WC and wash hand basin with vanity unit.
To the rear of the property is a well established garden.
Decked patio to lawn, Banana tree, trees, shrubs bushes, water tap, power point, side entrance.