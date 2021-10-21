Property of the Week with Belt Estate Agency: A three-storey town house offering versatile living – £279,950

The current owners enjoy multi-generational living and the first floor bedrooms are currently used as kitchen, dining room and lounge.

The property offers spacious living accommodation and retains many of its original features. Situated in a cul-de-sac location within walking distance to the town centre, train station and close to the North Beach and foreshores. An ideal family home.

The property comprises:

Ground floor: Lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen (fitted with a range of modern base and wall units, one and a half sink unit, electric oven, gas hob with stainless steel extractor over), sun lounge and bathroom (comprising corner bath with shower attachment, shower cubicle with plumbed in shower, wc and wash hand basin). First floor: Three bedrooms and bathroom (bath with shower attachment, wc and wash hand basin with vanity unit).

Second floor: Four further bedrooms and bathroom.

To the front of the property is a small walled garden. To the side elevation is a driveway leading to the rear of the property with private parking area and a garage. The neighbouring property has right of way over the driveway.