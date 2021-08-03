Property of the Week with Belt Estate Agency: A spacious three bedroom, detached bungalow situated in a prime development

It is convenient for Sandsacre shopping centre, access to Limekiln Lane, the north beach, Sewerby village, bus service routes, schools and Martongate facilities and is ideal for retirement or a family.

This extended property comprises: Cloakroom, lounge (with new fitted gas fire with marble surround), kitchen/diner (with a range of base and wall units, one and a half sink unit, new cooker, new gas combi boiler, under cupboard lighting), utility (fitted with a range of base and wall units, plumbing for washing machine, and space for dryer and freezer), sitting room, conservatory overlooking the garden, three double bedrooms, bathroom and separate wc.

It has uPVC double glazing and gas central heating with new fitted boiler.

To the front of the property is a low maintenance garden, pebbled with flower beds.

To the side elevation is a block paved driveway with ample parking and a sleeping policeman.

A low maintenance private enclosed garden with artificial grass and part new fencing. Lighting, power, water point and new double shed.