Property of the Week with Belt Estate Agency: A cobble and brick detached cottage in Skipsea

The property offers good sized living space and has been extensively upgraded by the present owners.

Works include new roof, windows, oak staircase, internal and external doors.

There’s a new kitchen, utility, cloakroom, re-decoration, new flooring and the garden has been landscaped.

Located on the main street in Skipsea village, the property is convenient for the main Bridlington/Hull/Beverley Road and access to the coast.

Early viewing advised regarding this home.

This beautifully presented property comprises: Ground floor: spacious lounge (multi fuel burner with feature brick surround) a spacious rear facing kitchen/diner fitted with a range of modern base and wall units, utility (stainless steel inset sink unit, plumbing for washing machine and tiled floor) and cloakroom.

First floor: three double bedrooms and modern bathroom.

To the front of the property is a small state frontage. To the rear of the property is a good size fenced enclosed garden.

Lawn, decked patio area, walled border with shrubs and bushes, a rockery and a shed. To the side elevation is gated access for parking leading to a car port.