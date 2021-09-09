Free compost giveaways: Find out how to collect your bags from the council depot at Carnaby

Residents are invited to drive along to their nearest giveaway, where two 15kg bags of compost will be placed into each car boot.

One of the events will be held at the Carnaby Council Depot on the Carnaby Industrial Estate (Lancaster Road) on Saturday, September 18, starting at 10am.

Residents are invited to drive along to the event, where two 15kg bags of compost will be placed into each car boot.

All events will be Covid-safe and residents are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Residents are asked not to queue at the venues beforehand or they may be turned away for safety reasons.

As always, the compost given away will be made up directly from the garden and food waste which East Riding residents recycle in their brown bins each year.

Brown bins can take grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds, all cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, bread, meat, egg shells and small amounts of soups, sauces and gravies – all of it gets recycled into compost.

Cllr Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I’m really pleased we can now restart our compost giveaway events after a break of almost two years because of the pandemic.

“These giveaways are our way of thanking the residents of the East Riding for their continued support of our recycling schemes.”