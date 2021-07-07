Affordable rural homes developed in Scarborough borough over the past year

Rural housing enablers for the two counties are celebrating this week’s rural housing week (July 5-9) by pledging to make sure there are high quality, low carbon, affordable homes developed in conjunction with registered providers.

They are also highlighting the York Housing Association and Karbon Homes development in progress at Hinderwell Lane in Staithes.

On completion it will provide 12 much needed affordable homes in the North York Moors National Park.

Cllr Richard Foster of the North and East Yorkshire rural housing enabler network and the York, North Yorkshire, and East Riding housing board, said: “I am really encouraged to see the new Rural Housing Alliance pledge, which will ensure there are high quality affordable homes within rural areas, where they are desperately needed.

“I fully support this pledge and the benefits it brings and will continue to make every effort to deliver new affordable rural homes working alongside our partners and the North and East Yorkshire rural housing enablers.”

Cllr Carl Maw, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for stronger communities and housing, said: “Providing quality, sustainable homes throughout the borough, which are affordable for local people, is our number one priority.

“The affordability of homes, particularly in rural areas, has long been a problem. We want current and future generations in these communities to be able to remain in the place they grew up and contribute to a thriving rural economy.

“As part of the rural housing enabler network, our housing team will continue to identify areas where affordable homes are required and work with registered providers and other partners to plan for and develop these much needed homes.”

The work of the North and East Yorkshire Rural Housing Enabler Partnership is to:

- Work closely with local communities and parish councils to find the best solution to meet identified housing needs

- Ensure that homes are occupied by people who have a local connection or contribute to the sustainability and inclusivity of the village and rural area

- Ensure that affordable homes always remain affordable

- Build sensitively designed, high quality homes which contribute to the beauty of an area

- Build to high environmental standards which help residents and communities reduce their carbon impact and be more sustainable and resilient

- Provide locally sensitive, high quality services to our residents and their communities