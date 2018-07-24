Holiday park expansion will be ready by the spring

A £7.5million expansion of South Cliff Holiday Park should finally begin next month, almost two years after the idea was first revealed.



East Riding of Yorkshire Council's cabinet has agreed to award a contract for the extension to Castleford-based Interserve Construction Ltd.

The project will see 31 extra pitches for tents, 15 new glamping units, 48 additional touring pitches, 132 extra static pitches and 19 lodges.

There will also be new toilet blocks and new office accommodation for the staff at the site, and a new area for meeting and greeting arriving customers.

The development will be built in two phases, with full completion of the whole scheme scheduled by Spring 2019, weather permitting. The refurbishment of the existing park is scheduled to take place between November and next March.

Cllr Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “I am delighted that, as well as creating new jobs on the site, we will now be able to greatly increase the number of people coming to stay in Bridlington and spending their money in the town and surrounding area, which will be a huge boost to the local economy.

“Given the continuing success of Bridlington Spa, and the refurbished Sewerby Hall and Gardens, as well as East Riding Leisure Bridlington , there is a great deal for visitors to see and do. This newly expanded site will bring in a new wave of customers for all these facilities, as well as the town’s superb beaches and seafront, and for its restaurants, bars, shops and cafes.”

The park already has nearly 800 permanent static caravan pitches, 160 touring pitches, 20 tent pitches and 12 fleet hire caravans and is often fully booked.

That had led to an urgent need to expand the site, but the plans hit a major obstacle earlier this year – the cost.

Companies who were interested in carrying out the work had quoted figures far higher than East Riding of Yorkshire Council had been expecting.

A report to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet meeting in February said: “Tender responses for the main extension and refurbishment works project have been returned and are some way above the available budget.

When the scheme was announced in autumn 2016, the council said that £6.2million would be spent to improve the existing site and take over a neighbouring agricultural field off Kingsgate.

Although the cost has gone up, the council insists profits generated from the expansion will pay for the investment.

Initial site surveys have begun, and the main construction works are planned to start on site next month.



Archaeological investigations on the site of the expansion were carried out between last November 2017 and April 2018. Archaeologists are now carrying out analysis of their finds.