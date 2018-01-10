Help to make 1940s festival the best yet

One of Bridlington’s busiest summertime events is looking for stallholders who would like to be a part of this year’s nostalgia trip.

The Old Town’s 1940s Festival has attracted thousands of visitors during its first two years and plans are underway to make the 2018 version even bigger and better.

An estimated 20,000 visited last year

Craft and memorabilia stalls and catering units can apply for a pitch now at www.bridlingtonoldtown1940sfestival.com and demand is expected to be high.

Old Town Association spokesman David Hinde thanked the sponsors who had already pledged support for the event including West BS, Williamsons Solicitors, Biffa, MKM, Muntons Plc, WHC Accountants and Image Creation Website Design.

He said: “Without local support from businesses this event would not be possible and we welcome additional sponsors to contact us, who will be added to the website.

“We also ask for new volunteers to help on the day.

“This very popular 40s Festival makes Old Town come alive and brings back great memories of the Dad’s Army Filming in Old Town and the Association is keen to preserve that legacy, as well as providing a great day out for residents and visitors.”

This year’s festival takes place on Sunday, June 10 and entertainment will be provided by The George Formby Experience, Madeline Brown, Jessa Liversidge, Red Sky Ukeleles and Coastal Voices.

Organisers also hope there will be an RAF Battle Of Britain memorial flyover.