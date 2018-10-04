Heart-warming comedy will be touring North Yorkshire

The Owl and the Pussycat, various venues, October to November

The Esk Valley Theatre will be touring North Yorkshire, Cleveland and Cumbria with The Owl and the Pussycat by Bill Manhoff from Saturday October 13 to Saturday November 10.

A comedy hit on Broadway in the 1960s, with Alan Alda and Diana Sands, it was also made in to film starring Barbara Streisand and George Segal.

The play is about two unlikely neighbours. Doris wants everyone to think she is a talented model and actress and Felix wants everyone to think he is a talented writer, but that’s not quite the truth.

Both have identity issues and through the course of the play they start to discover who they really are.

“The Owl and the Pussycat is a heart-warming comedy about unexpected love and the attraction of opposites,” said director Mark Stratton.

Producer Sheila Carter Cast Cornelius Geaney Jnr, Olivia Sloyan

Set design and lighting Graham Kirk; costume designer Christine Wall

Wardrobe supervisor Alison Kirkpatrick

The Owl and the Pussycat opens : Esk Valley Theatre, Robinson Institute, on Saturday October 13 with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets from box office on 01947 897587

October dates:

Monday October 15: Robinson Institute at 7.30pm

Thursday October 18: Hinderwell Village Hall ayt 7.30pm. Tickets 01947 897587 and Brown Cow

Friday October 19: Fylingdales Hall, Robin Hood’s Bay at 7.30pm. Tickets 01947 897587 an Station Road Stores

Tuesday October 23: Whitby Coliseum at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets 01947 897587 and 01947 825000

Wednesday October 31: The Hut Goathland at 7.30pm. Tickets: 01947 897587 and Goathland Post Office

November dates

Thursday November 1: The Hut Goathland at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets: 01947 897587 and Goathland Post Office

Saturday November 3: Danby Village Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets: 01947 897587 and Danby Health Shop

Sunday November 4: Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets: 01947 897587 and Burniston Post Office: 01723 870484

Tuesday November 6: Evron Centre Filey at 7.30pm. Tickets: 01947 897587 and Evron Centre Post Office