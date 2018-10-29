Fully re-furbished bungalow is ready to just move in

An exceptional detached bungalow, ideal for a buyer wanting to just move in.

Fully re-furbished in recent years to a high standard. Located on the north side of Bridlington, situated in a prime residential location on the Barleycroft development. Close to local Sandsacre shopping centre, access to Bridlingtons north foreshore and bus routes.

The property comprises: inner hall, lounge, modern fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, modern bathroom. Gas central heating and uPVC double glazed. Private driveway leads to brick built garage. Low maintenance front and rear gardens. Well worth inspection. EPC rating D

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.