Fraisthorpe country home has outstanding views

The Hollies, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington, £399,950

Substantial and simply beautiful country home set within stunning landscaped gardens with outstanding views from the rear.

Situated in the coastal village of Fraisthorpe close to the locally renowned beach, this exquisite property lays out its spacious accommodation throughout the main house and annexe combining modern open plan living with a classic rustic charm.

Ideal for multi-generation living or a couple with a dependent relative, this elegant and versatile property comprises entrance hall, ground floor wc, open plan living space with vaulted ceilings, exposed roof trusses and bi-folding doors overlooking and opening out to the stunning gardens.

There is a living room and garden room to the ground floor, master bedroom opening out onto a balcony with stunning views over the rear gardens and over fields behind, en-suite shower room, three more double bedrooms with dual aspect views, and family bathroom to the main house.

The annexe comprises lounge, kitchen and bedroom with en-suite shower room and is accessible independently of the main house.

To the outside, the property occupies a sizeable plot and enjoys an enviable degree of privacy in the mature and immaculately maintained gardens which feature a variety of trees, plants and shrubs, patio and seating areas and a separate courtyard situated behind the double garage with two electric roller doors to the front and one to the rear.

A property that can only be fully appreciated on internal inspection.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details or to book a viewing.