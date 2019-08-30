Former butchers shop to become residential flat in Bridlington

Planning application has been approved for a former ground floor butchers shop to be turned into a flat.

An application was submitted last month for the Geldards Catering Butchers, located at 113 Hilderthorpe Road, to be converted to a dwelling.

The property has been vacant and available for letting for five years with no interest.

Exterior alterations that will be involved are the removal of shop front and installation of windows and door.

It states in the application that the property was originally a dwelling and therefore "the existing services and infrastructure could cope with the change of use back to residential use."

Prior approval has been granted by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.