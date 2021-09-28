National Poetry Day comes Bridlington Central Library and the Spa
To celebrate National Poetry Day, East Riding Libraries have organised two events in Bridlington for poetry fans.
On Thursday, October 7, Bridlington Central Library will have a table set out for poetry all day so that visitors can read and listen to poetry.
Visitors will then head over to Bridlington Spa, for a free event from 12.30pm – a chance to hear poet Keith Hutson read from his work ‘Baldwin’s Catholic Geese’ for around an hour.
Poets are then welcome to go back to the central library, for a last blast of poetry, before it closes at 3pm.
East Riding Libraries members will receive a 10% discount at Brid Spa café for the poetry day event.
Librarian Sarah Hutchinson said: “All these events will be great for lovers of poetry, featuring several celebrated local poets.
“We are looking forward to a good turnout of local poets.”