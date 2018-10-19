Flamborough bungalow is in a prime residential location

Beech Grove, Flamborough, £219,950

A spacious four bedroomed detached dormer style bungalow situated in this prime residential location in Flamborough village. Constructed by local builders, Wauds circa 1970s.

Located close to local shops, pubs, school and within convenient access of both North and South Landings, Danes Dyke, cliff top walks and more.

Stepping inside the

property there is a reception/sitting room with good south facing aspect, uPVC spacious lounge/conservatory leading to the rear garden, modern fitted kitchen with range of base and wall units, integrated split-level oven and hob, built-in fridge and freezer, and plumbing for washing machine.

Two ground floor double bedrooms, plus modern white bathroom suite.

The first floor has two further double bedrooms plus cloakroom with wc and wash hand basin.

Ouside to the front of the property is a small lawned garden with mature shrubs and small trees. There is a driveway with car parking space leading to brick built attached garage with up and over door (gas central heating boiler is located in the garage).

To the rear elevation is a private low maintenance garden, which includes a flagged patio with stoned borders plus a timber decking area, timber shed, shrubs, small trees and hedge boundary (overlooks village allotments to the rear elevation) enclosed access pathways to east and west elevations.

The property benefits from gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, cavity wall insulation and uPVC barge and soffit boards.

Well worth inspection, the EPC rating is C.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.