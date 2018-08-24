Family home on Bridlington’s popular north side

Oatland Road, Bridlington, £275,000

Location! Location! Location! Rarely does this type of property become available on the popular Sandsacre Estate. This super three bedroomed detached property has versatile accommodation which would be attractive to families and couples alike. Viewing is highly recommended.

The property has a spacious layout with a large open plan lounge diner, a modern kitchen with a good range of units and integrated appliances including fridge freezer, dishwasher, double oven and gas hob, the kitchen leads through to a sun room with patio doors to the garden. Also at ground floor level is a double bedroom which has a range of fitted wardrobes and a modern shower room with a double shower cubicle and a fitted vanity unit with sink, WC and ample cupboard space.

Stairs lead to the first floor landing which in turn leads to two further double bedrooms. Gas central heating and uPVC double glazing are installed along with uPVC fascias and soffits.

The property is set on a good sized plot with a side driveway leading to an integrated single garage with remote control door and power and light connected. The front garden is well kept with a lawn area, border beds, rockery, climbers and secure fence and walled boundary.

At the rear is an immaculately kept garden with a lawn area, block paved patio with seating area, secure fencing and a side gated access.

Located in the heart of the ever popular and well established Sandsacre area on the north side of Bridlington, the locality is served by its own convenience store, buses and is within easy reach of Sewerby Park and the north side cliff walking areas.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.