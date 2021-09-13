Sewerby Squirrels Under 5s sessions return to Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Sewerby Squirrels is back next Monday with Garden Explorers.

The first session will be Garden Explorers, providing a chance to explore outside and hunt for colours in the walled garden.

Other forthcoming sessions will be themed on Edwardian life, the seaside, and Amy Johnson, as well as more fun with a garden theme.

Lucy Cooke, Under 5s learning co-ordinator, said : “It’s great that we are able to restart Sewerby Squirrels again after such a long break, and I am really looking forward to having more learning fun with our youngest visitors and their families.

“Booking is advisable, as places are limited.”