Sewerby Squirrels Under 5s sessions return to Sewerby Hall and Gardens
Sewerby Squirrels, the weekly sessions for Under 5s at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, are returning from Monday, September 20, between 10am and 11.30am in the Orangery.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:58 am
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 10:17 am
The first session will be Garden Explorers, providing a chance to explore outside and hunt for colours in the walled garden.
Other forthcoming sessions will be themed on Edwardian life, the seaside, and Amy Johnson, as well as more fun with a garden theme.
Lucy Cooke, Under 5s learning co-ordinator, said : “It’s great that we are able to restart Sewerby Squirrels again after such a long break, and I am really looking forward to having more learning fun with our youngest visitors and their families.
“Booking is advisable, as places are limited.”
For more information, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on