Scouts groups meet at Bridlington’s north beach for pebble and sand art
Around 50 scouts (10-14 years) from Bridlington and Driffield area recently joined together on Bridlington’s north beach in their Scout bubbles to enjoy pebble and sand art.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:10 pm
This was the first time they have all been together since 2019 due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
A spokesperson for the event said: “I was great to see young people and adults we hadn’t seen for a while. We finished the event with hotdogs.
“Anyone who would like to join the Wolds and Coast Scouts groups, including any potential leaders, can contact Chris on [email protected]”