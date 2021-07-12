Scouts groups meet at Bridlington’s north beach for pebble and sand art

Having fun in the sand.

This was the first time they have all been together since 2019 due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for the event said: “I was great to see young people and adults we hadn’t seen for a while. We finished the event with hotdogs.

“Anyone who would like to join the Wolds and Coast Scouts groups, including any potential leaders, can contact Chris on [email protected]”

Delivering some advice on sand sculptures.

Getting buried in the sand at the Scouts event.