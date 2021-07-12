Scouts groups meet at Bridlington’s north beach for pebble and sand art

Around 50 scouts (10-14 years) from Bridlington and Driffield area recently joined together on Bridlington’s north beach in their Scout bubbles to enjoy pebble and sand art.

Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:10 pm
Having fun in the sand.

This was the first time they have all been together since 2019 due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for the event said: “I was great to see young people and adults we hadn’t seen for a while. We finished the event with hotdogs.

“Anyone who would like to join the Wolds and Coast Scouts groups, including any potential leaders, can contact Chris on [email protected]

Delivering some advice on sand sculptures.
Getting buried in the sand at the Scouts event.
Creating pebble art on Bridlington’s north beach.
