Outdoor cinema, a car rally, and a host of events and activities planned at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

A classic car rally will take place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Sunday (August 29).

Tuesday, August 24 will see Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre presenting ‘Around the Woods in 80 Days’, an outdoor performance.

On Wednesday, August 25, the venue will host Magic Shows and Face Painting, and Thursday, August 26 will feature Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre presenting ‘Treasure Island’.

There will also be an Orangery concert at 2pm on Thursday, starring The Ukes of Hazard, with ukulele music from the 40s through to the 70s.

Friday, August 27 will include Wildcats: Feed those Hungry Creatures – a chance to make feeders for a variety of animals, from 1pm to 3.30pm.

There will also be a talk in the zoo about the Humboldt penguins, and an opportunity to make a penguin hat.

Outdoor cinema comes to Sewerby Hall and Gardens over the weekend : Saturday, August 28 will see a showing by Adventure Cinema of ‘The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long’ (doors open at 7pm).

On Sunday, August 29, the Adventure Cinema outdoor movie will be ‘Grease Sing-a -Long’(doors open 7pm). Both these events must be booked in advance.

Sunday’s events will also include a Rusticus Woodland Creatures Activity Day, featuring Mouse, from 11am to 3pm. Come along and have fun spotting, collecting and making!

There will also be Punch and Judy shows, and an Orangery Concert at 2pm, starring Hull indie folk band, Nocturnal Flowers, supported by Colin Metcalfe.

A Sewerby Hall spokesman said: “One of Sunday’s highlights will be the East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club Summer Gathering, from 10am to 3pm, with classic and historic vehicles on display, and a chance to talk to their owners.

“Bank Holiday Monday (August 30) will include Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre from 11am to 3pm, when Frog and Rabbit will present King Kong.