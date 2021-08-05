Chance to join Southside Youth Activity Programme aimed at young people aged 11 to 18

The Southside Youth Activity Programme is free of charge and held on the beach and hard-standing area between the lifeboat station and Richies cafe.

The Southside Youth Activity Programme, organised by East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS), is taking place each Thursday throughout the school holidays between 6pm and 8.30pm and runs until Thursday, September 2.

A spokesman said: “The programme is a collaboration of many activity providers eg BRUFC, Bridlington Rovers, East Riding Boxercise, ERYC Positive Lifestyles team, ERVAS, The RNLI and Bridlington Road Runners.