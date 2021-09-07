Bridlington’s first-ever Eco Summit will be held at Christ Church this month

The summit will take place between 10am and 3pm at Bridlington Christ Church on Quay Road.

The Eco Summit is part of The Great Big Green Week, which is a nationwide celebration of action on climate change.

This is a free to attend festival where people can pop-in to find out more or attend for the whole day.

One of the organisers, Rev Oli Preston, said: “The event will be a great opportunity to meet, listen and chat to other local residents, businesses, groups, charities and councillors, who are involved in all things Eco.

“There will be workshops, stalls and presentations covering local community participation in climate change, the environment, wildlife, climate campaigning, upcycling and horticulture.

“To complete the festival atmosphere there will also be live music and tasty plant-based food.

“This is the ideal opportunity to find out what is happening locally when it comes to climate change; how residents and local groups are fighting it with campaigning, up-cycling and protecting wildlife.

“Come to learn about the plans the Council has to fight climate change and how residents are campaigning to have their voices heard on this critical issue.

“The Eco Summit will no doubt be the event to attend for anyone and everyone keen to find out more about, or get involved in, climate change.

“There is something for everyone.

“All are welcome to pop in at any time between 10am until 3pm.

“There will be spaces to listen, connect, refresh and explore.”