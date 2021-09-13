Bridlington Kite Festival soars as thousands of visitors enjoy spectacle at Sewerby Fields

Thousands of visitors turned out for the Bridlington Kite Festival at the weekend as the event enjoyed soaring success at Sewerby Fields.

A number of internationally renowned experts returned to the area to provide spectacular displays for the spectators over the weekend.

As well as professional demonstrations, visitors had the chance to have a go with kites available for loan during supervised sessions and purchase their own.

A number of internationally renowned experts returned to the area to provide spectacular displays for hundreds of spectators over the weekend. Photo by Helen Spence

A spokesman for the event, via Facebook, said: “We hope you all enjoyed the Bridlington Kite Festival as much as we did.

“Thank you all, it’s been amazing.

“We are already looking forward to next year. Keep a look out for more announcements.”

