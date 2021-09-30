Bridlington Fair organisers said they are excited to be bringing the popular event to town later this month: Find out the key information and dates here

Bridlington Fair takes place from Wednesday October 20 to Sunday, October 24 at Bridlington Caravan Centre on Bessingby Way.

Last year just one children’s ride was brought to Bridlington last year by the Yorkshire Section Showman’s Guild to keep the fair’s charter going, but this time around there will be nine large rides and 15 children’s rides along with the usual stalls to keep people entertained.

The fair will operate between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday the fair is open between 1pm to 10pm while Sunday is open 1pm until 7pm.

Spokesman and steward for Bridlington Fair John Breeze said: “There will be nine large rides and 15 children’s rides and assorted stalls, including refreshment stalls. We are extremely pleased to be coming back to Bridlington following the Covid lockdown.

“We have suffered just like all the other sectors during the pandemic and it will be great to deliver much-needed entertainment to people in the area.

“The fair is a great way to enjoy yourself in a Covid-safe way as everything is outside.

“Bridlington Fair is one of the oldest Chartered Fairs in the country, much older than the Hull Fair.

“Last year we brought a kiddies ride to the centre of Bridlington to keep the charter going and this year we are back in force.