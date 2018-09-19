Extended Sewerby bungalow is new to the market

Sewerby Park Close, Sewerby, near Bridlington, £169,500

New to the market, this extended semi-detached dormer bungalow, built around 1955, is very well maintained and presented and suitable for immediate occupation.

Offering a good sized layout, the accommodation comprises sitting room, dining hall leading into a modern fitted kitchen with French doors to the garden, ground floor bedroom and shower room. Stairs lead to the first floor master bedroom with luxury en-suite facilities.

The property has gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, parking for two cars and a patio garden at the rear with views to open fields.

The bungalow is in close proximity to Sewerby Park, being less than 150 metres from the entrance.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.