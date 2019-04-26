Explore our coast's caves and cliffs - how to book

As part of Active Coast, a new-look Cover the Coast programme offers exciting monthly outdoor coastal activities for adults, including a range of walks.

The Cover the Coast sessions take place in some of the spectacular locations on our coastline.

The next session will be on Friday May 3, from 9am to 11.30am, and will take place at Flamborough North Landing. It will be about Cliffs and Caves – a chance to explore Flamborough headland and its spectacular landscape, and learn about the local area, wildlife and caves.

Meet at Flamborough North Landing car park (charges apply).

Booking is essential, via:

www.bridspa.com/events/?eventid=173003

Other Cover the Coast events will include friction fire lighting; spoon carving; and a fossil hunt.

Later in the summer, there will also be two led Headlands Way walks, covering the route from Bridlington to Bempton, on Friday July 5, and Bempton to Filey on Friday August 2.