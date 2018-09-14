Exclusive residence in coastal village of Bempton

High Street, Bempton, near Bridlington, £350,000

Exclusive detached residence, newly constructed and finished to an exceptionally high standard. Offering spacious and beautifully light and airy accommodation with thoughtful design and ultra modern layout.

Situated in the much sought after coastal village of Bempton the location is hugely popular with holiday makers.

An idyllic family home in a semi rural location or a fabulous holiday retreat by the coast, this stunning property is offered newly finished by a locally renowned and very well reputed builder known for his meticulous attention to detail and exceptionally high standard of work.

The property comes with brand new kitchen appliances, the lounge and bedrooms are yet to be carpeted and the builder is happy to accommodate the preferences of the buyer upon exchange of contracts.

Internally the property comprises entrance hall, ground floor wc, lounge opening through French doors into a spacious open plan kitchen and dining area which in turn opens to the garden room, utility room and a study/double bedroom to the ground floor.

A master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, second bedroom also with en-suite, a third and fourth double bedroom and a generous family bathroom are on the first floor.

Externally the property benefits from extensive parking to the front with a block paved and gravelled driveway leading to a garage with electric door, and to the rear there is an enclosed, generous private garden.

This exclusive home must be viewed to be appreciated. Contact Hunters on 01262 607490 for more details.