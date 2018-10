Cadman Road, Bridlington, £329,950

Magnificent exclusive detached bungalow set in a corner position in one of Bridlington’s most sought after locations. Comprising entrance vestibule, dining hall, lounge, kitchen diner, utility, wc, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two other bedrooms, conservatory, shower room, private enclosed rear garden, a double garage and driveway parking for two vehicles.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.