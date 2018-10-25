Enjoy cheese and wine and painting therapy

Have you always wanted to have a go at painting your very own work of art? Do you like drinking wine and eating cheese? Would you like to spend an evening doing all of the above?

Then the Cheese and Wine Painting Club could be just what you need.

The monthly sessions, held at Pocklington Arts Centre, give everyone the chance to paint their very own masterpiece on canvas to take home, while enjoying two glasses of wine and a cheeseboard.

The sessions are run at venues up and down the country by Ed Sumner, founder of the Cheese and Wine Painting Club who grew up in Pocklington, and attended Pocklington School, who is keen to dispel a few of the myths around painting.

Ed said: “We are dispelling the myth that painting is a hard thing to do. We supply all the material, as we want to have art making accessible to everyone in a friendly, relaxed environment.

“It is an opportunity to switch off from the real world for a few hours.”

The next Cheese and Wine Painting Club session at the centre, in which participants will learn to paint Abstract Flowers, is on Thursday November 8 at 7.30pm.