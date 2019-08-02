East Riding attraction Sledmere House to feature on BBC programme tonight

The familiar sights of Sledmere House will appear on tv screens this evening.

The garden team at Sledmere will be showing why visitors return to the East Yorkshire attraction time and time again on BBC Two at 8.30pm.

In the episode of Gardeners' World, Adam Frost visits Sledmere Gardens showing where borders have been planted with specific colour schemes in mind.

There is an extensive range of plants to explore with many attracting a range of different birds, butterflies and bees.

Sledmere House also offers a range of other attractions including the Circular Walk, Spotty Pig Adventure Playground and Wagoners’ Museum.