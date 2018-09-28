Detached bungalow is handy for all amenities

Sewerby Headlands, Bridlington, £169,950

Immaculately presented two bedroom detached bungalow in the much sought after Sewerby Headlands area of Bridlington.

The double fronted bungalow has a small entrance hall which has laminate flooring off which there is a large reception room, also with laminate flooring, a feature fireplace with electric fire inset, and large bay window.

The kitchen is fully fitted with a good range of oak units, both base and wall, integral hob and oven and space for two under counter appliances as well as space and plumbing for an automatic washing machine. There is also a door leading into the back garden.

There are two bedrooms, the larger front bedroom has the benefit of a large bay window with the smaller bedroom at the rear. Off the second bedroom is a lovely, garden facing conservatory.

There is a modern wet room with storage area, walk-in shower, white toilet and hand wash basin.

The property is fully uPVC glazed and benefits from gas central heating.

Outside, the property has the benefit of a block paved driveway, large enough to take two cars, double gates leading to the garage with power and lights and a low maintenance garden to the rear with shed and storage.

The property is handy for local supermarket, Post Office, chemist, schools and is only a short drive to the North Beach, Sewerby Hall and the cliff top walks.

The town centre is a 20 minute walk/5 minute drive and is also on a bus route should this be required.

Contact Four Wall or More on 01262 676222 for more details or to view this bungalow at your earliest opportunity.