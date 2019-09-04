Construction begins on Station Approach as part of  £2.5m Bridlington Station Plaza Scheme

Work is ongoing at Bridlington Railway Station as part of the town’s ongoing regeneration plans.

Construction is currently taking place on Station Approach as part of the phase one £2.5m Bridlington Station Plaza Scheme.

Work has started on Station Approach

It will see the creation of a new car park, a new exit road joining up with Hilderthorpe Road and an attractive new pedestrian area in front of the station.

The improvement scheme is expected to take a year to complete, but access to the station will be kept open for pedestrians and vehicles at all times, with drivers still able to use the current car park until the new one is complete.

The station plaza project will include:

- A new landscaped, pedestrian area in front of the station with high-quality stone paving, new lighting, tree planting and benches.

- The creation of a new exit road joining up with the Tesco entrance road on Hilderthorpe Road. When complete, the majority of Station Approach will become one-way, with vehicles entering from Quay Road and exiting on to Hilderthorpe Road. However, vehicles leaving the new car park will have the choice of exiting via the new road to Hilderthorpe Road or back onto Quay Road.

- A new customer car park along Station Approach, on the site of the old car sales area.

- A new area for disabled and short-stay parking close to the station entrance, along with coach pick-up and drop-of points and a dedicated taxi rank.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I’m delighted we’ve now started work on the latest chapter of Bridlington’s regeneration, following the major improvements already carried out along Hilderthorpe Road and the Gypsey Race Park.

“This scheme is the culmination of several years’ close consultation with Network Rail and Northern to bring it to fruition and, when complete, it will provide improved facilities for rail passengers and also create a better impression for visitors arriving in the town.”

Once the new car park has been completed and opened, work will then begin on landscaping the station entrance area.

The station plaza is the latest development in the £13.3m Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan (BridITP2), which received £7.55m in funding from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s regeneration reserves, alongside £5.75m from the Government’s Local Growth Fund, secured by the Humber LEP and part of the Government’s commitment to the Northern Powerhouse.