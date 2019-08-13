Construction begins at Bridlington Railway Station

Work has started at Bridlington Railway Station as part of the town’s ongoing regeneration plans.

The £2.5m Bridlington Station Plaza Scheme will see the creation of a new car park, a new exit road joining up with Hilderthorpe Road and an attractive new pedestrian area in front of the station.

Bridlington Railway Station

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I’m delighted we’ve now started work on the latest chapter of Bridlington’s regeneration, following the major improvements already carried out along Hilderthorpe Road and the Gypsey Race Park.

“This scheme is the culmination of several years’ close consultation with Network Rail and Northern to bring it to fruition and, when complete, it will provide improved facilities for rail passengers and also create a better impression for visitors arriving in the town.”

The improvement scheme is expected to take a year to complete, but access to the station will be kept open for pedestrians and vehicles at all times, with drivers still able to use the current car park until the new one is complete.

The station plaza project will include:

- A new landscaped, pedestrian area in front of the station with high-quality stone paving, new lighting, tree planting and benches.

- The creation of a new exit road joining up with the Tesco entrance road on Hilderthorpe Road. When complete, the majority of Station Approach will become one-way, with vehicles entering from Quay Road and exiting on to Hilderthorpe Road. However, vehicles leaving the new car park will have the choice of exiting via the new road to Hilderthorpe Road or back onto Quay Road.

- A new customer car park along Station Approach, on the site of the old car sales area.

- A new area for disabled and short-stay parking close to the station entrance, along with coach pick-up and drop-of points and a dedicated taxi rank.

The station plaza is the latest development in the £13.3m Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan (BridITP2), which received £7.55m in funding from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s regeneration reserves, alongside £5.75m from the Government’s Local Growth Fund, secured by the Humber LEP and part of the Government’s commitment to the Northern Powerhouse.

Contractor, PBS Construction, has now started work on the old platform area, close to Hilderthorpe coach park, ready for the creation of the new link road and the new disabled and short-stay parking spaces.

They will also begin work to develop Station Approach, which will be carried out under traffic management.

Once the new car park has been completed and opened, work will then begin on landscaping the station entrance area.

Lord Chris Haskins, chair of the Humber LEP, said: “We are proud to support the continued development of Bridlington’s transport infrastructure through the Local Growth Fund.

“Following on from the success of previous projects with East Riding of Yorkshire Council to improve the road infrastructure in Bridlington, we’re delighted to see work beginning around the railway station.

“This new scheme will improve access to the station for people who live and work in the town and support the growth of the tourism sector by improving facilities for the many people visiting Bridlington by train each year.”

Nicola Butterworth, sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be here today to mark the start of work on this vital scheme.

“This is an important project which will improve passenger experience for all those who use the station.”

Pete Myers, stakeholder manager for Northern, said: “Bridlington is an important station for Northern and indeed the region. It’s not just as a vital link for holidaymakers in the summer, but also serves the vibrant communities that live and work in the town.

“Our train service to the station is improving beyond measure, with modern three-coach Class 170 trains connecting Bridlington to Sheffield.

“We will soon be offering direct connections to York, and the Class 170 trains operate through to Scarborough.

“Stations are the gateway to the network however, so the station improvements at Bridlington will help to the community access to the rail service that it deserves in the 21st Century.”

Glenn Smurthwaite, managing director of PBS Construction, said: “Being a local contractor with strong links to Bridlington through previous schemes in the town, owning the local football club and employing local residents, it is a great honour to carry out this prestigious scheme, which many visitors will see when visiting Bridlington.

“As always we will be looking to use local suppliers to the town wherever possible to aid the local economy.”