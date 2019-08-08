Coastguard issues inflatable warning: 'They may pose well for Insta but they can pose a danger when up against strong currents and wind, sweeping you out to sea'

Filey and Humber Coastguard have issued safety warning about inflatables in the sea.

With warmer weather hitting our coastlines it means more residents and visitors visiting the beach and taking a swim in the sea.

LATEST NEWS: Five casualties taken to hospital following rescue of child being blown out to sea in an inflatable near Filey

Humber Coastguard said: "Inflatable unicorns, watermelons, dinosaurs, you name it, we’ve seen it.

"Keep your floating friends for the pool. They may pose well for Insta, but they can also pose a danger when up against strong currents and wind, sweeping you out to sea.

"Sun cream ✅, beach towel ✅, life guarded beach ✅, inflatables ❌

"Remember, supervise kids and call #999Coastguard if you spot an inflatable drifting at sea or yours gets blown away. #NotSoInstaFriendly #LeaveThemAtThePool"

More information can be found here.