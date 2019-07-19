Business owners and residents say fly tipping is a 'big problem' in Bridlington

Bridlington residents have spoken out about fly tipping in the area.

One guesthouse owner took to social media to show how fly tipping is affecting Bridlington's reputation and his business.

Fly tipping in Bridlington. Image: Peter Davison

Peter Davison, owner of Brentwood Guesthouse, said: "Is it any wonder that Bridlington is getting a reputation for being outdated and scruffy.

"This is what people see when they arrive on the national coaches from London and Bristol and service buses, the area around the bus station is an absolute disgrace as is the bus station.

"As a business owners we have had to put up with several bad reviews all saying we and guesthouse lovely but area gets low marks needless to say despite several attempts to alleviate the problems the illegal parking, bad road signs (some just been changed after several years of being illegible), cars ignoring no entry signs all of which I have reported to the council and now we are having to deal with fly tipping see photos."

A resident in the town has also spoken out about the "big problem" in the area.

Image: Nicola Smith

Nicola Smith said that fly tipping happens "time after time and she sick of picking rubbish up."

"We've been trying to tackle the problems through neighbourhood watch but it seems that some landlords do not care for their tenants or properties. It's a big problem in Brid," she added.

Reports of fly tipping have been reported on Holyrood Avenue and in the alley behind it.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: "A council officer has attended both Princess Street and Holyrood Avenue in Bridlington to investigate the fly tips. Some of the waste has been removed and further waste will be cleared by the council.

Fly tipping in Bridlington. Image: Peter Davison

"No evidence was recovered from the sites, and the council would like to appeal for witnesses to the incidents. If anyone has CCTV in the area, we would ask that they check it and come forward with anything they feel might help catch those responsible.



"The council continues to remind residents to take responsibility when disposing of their waste.

"They can use the household waste recycling sites which are free, or the council's bulky waste collection service.

"If using a third party to remove waste, we would urge residents to ensure that the the person is a registered waste carrier and always follow the council's SCRAP code, details of which can be found on our website: www.eastriding.gov.uk/environment/bins-rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping"