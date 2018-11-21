Bridlington semi is close to popular schools and the town centre

St Stephen Road, Bridlington, £134,950

This semi detached house is located off Queensgate, nearby is Queensgate Park and Dukes Park. The subway gives easy pedestrian access to the town centre. Local primary, secondary schools and colleges are approximately less than a mile away.

Comprising inner lobby, spacious lounge, dining room, fitted kitchen, three bedrooms, White bathroom suite.

To the front of the property is a pull on for a vehicle providing off street parking. To the rear is a low maintenance garden, with timber shed and decking area to the rear.

EPC RATING E. No onward chain.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.