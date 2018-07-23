Bridlington semi is close to popular schools

Cadman Road, Bridlington, £159,950
A superb three bedroomed semi-detached property which offers gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, a good-sized lounge diner, modern kitchen, conservatory, family bathroom and modern en-suite facilities to the master bedroom.
The property has an integral garage, parking and gardens to the front and rear. The freehold is offered with no ongoing chain.
Set in a maturing and popular residential locality on the north side of Bridlington, adjacent to green belt and in a cul-de-sac position of a pleasant mix of residential properties.
Local shops are to hand, along with Martongate Primary and Headlands Comprehensive Schools.
Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.