Bridlington's Yorkshire Day celebrations in 18 photos
Several events were held across the county yesterday to celebrate Yorkshire Day.
In Bridlington, Have a Beach Day was held on South Beach which gave visitors the chance to try a range of free activities in the sunshine. The Summer of Fun at Sewerby Hall and Gardens also continued for Yorkshire Day with morris dancers, donkey rides; Yorkshire recipe making in the kitchen; making a Yorkshire flag and Yorkshire pudding and spoon races. See more HERE.
1. Bridlington South Beach
Children on the giant deck chair at Have a Beach Day. 'Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-4b