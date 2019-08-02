Bridlington South Beach.

Bridlington's Yorkshire Day celebrations in 18 photos

Several events were held across the county yesterday to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

In Bridlington, Have a Beach Day was held on South Beach which gave visitors the chance to try a range of free activities in the sunshine. The Summer of Fun at Sewerby Hall and Gardens also continued for Yorkshire Day with morris dancers, donkey rides; Yorkshire recipe making in the kitchen; making a Yorkshire flag and Yorkshire pudding and spoon races. See more HERE.

Children on the giant deck chair at Have a Beach Day. 'Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-4b

Archie Furness, aged nine, at Have a Beach Day.'Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-4e

King of the Sand Castle! Cody Harrison, aged six, at Have a Beach Day'Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-4g

Cassidee Saxton, aged six and Oscar Scott, aged nine, at Have a Beach Day.'Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-4d

