Bridlington's laughing gardener celebrates 300th talk in aid of Children with Cancer UK

The laughing gardener will be celebrating his 300th talk in aid of Children with Cancer UK.

Paul Robinson, who was the weekly garden writer in the Bridlington Free Press for eight years, will be giving a talk in the CYP sports hall, Gypsey Road on September 17.

He said: "I cannot believe I have given so many talks and when I gave my first talk in 1991 in Harrogate I never believed I would be doing them in my 50s.

"The talks have become more popular in recent years and I travel all over Yorkshire with my laughing gardener show."

Paul is qualified in horticulture and passionate about gardening but he says it is more than "just talking about gardening."

He added: "I am not your usual gardening speaker at all if I am honest that's why I am popular, people love to be entertained and learn more if they are happy and laughing.

"I want my audience at the end of the show to say we have learnt a lot about horticulture and we have had such a laugh as well.

" I am very interactive with the audience as I get them to eat certain insects which are full of protein and drink juices made out of my own grown veg and fruit juices.

"They get there hands dirty with my home made fertilisers which can pong a bit."

The 300th laughing gardener talk will be raising funds for Children with Cancer UK.

The charity aims to improve survival rates and the quality of survival in young cancer patients, and to find ways to prevent cancer in the future.

Paul, who moved to Bridlington in 2006, gives talk to gardening groups, women's institute, country women's groups plus numerous other groups across Yorkshire.

Recounting some of his talks from over the past 28 years, he said could "write a book on the amount of stories" he has.

"I started my talk some years ago I just want to thank you the Alzheimer's society for inviting me to talk to you this afternoon.

"The audience all started laughing and the chairman of the group said sorry Paul were the Arthritis society, not the Alzheimer's society. Quite ironic I forgot which group I was talking to!"

At another talk at Lissett Fayre, he said: "I was talking about cow muck and there just happened to be some near me in shape of a frisbee, so i chucked it into the audience of 60 people to my horror it hit a bloke who was six foot six tall on his head the audience where in fits of laughter and he found the funny side luckily for me."

The talk will include a raffle as well as plants and cakes for sale. Doors will open at the CYP at 7pm and the talk will begin at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost £3.50 and can be purchased from Paul at 01262 403435.